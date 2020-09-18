Here's the first gameplay trailer for NHL 21

You're watching Advertisements

Barely a month from now, on October 18, it will be time for the release of NHL 21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. EA has already confirmed that it won't be upgradable for next-generation, but that next year's edition will be built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This doesn't mean that EA has entirely skipped new features here though, as new desperation saves from the goalies look interesting, as does the addition of slips, banks, and chips. Head over to EA.com to read more about this - and most importantly, check out this very first gameplay trailer from NHL 21 below: