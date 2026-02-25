Here's the Fallout 4 launch trailer for the Switch 2 edition

HQ

At last, it is now possible to experience Bethesda's equally radioactive and deadly wasteland on Nintendo consoles, as Fallout 4 was released yesterday for Switch 2. This edition is called the Anniversary Edition and, in addition to the base game, also includes six official expansions: Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Workshop add-ons.

But why stop there? Bethesda is clearly keen for Switch 2 owners to have a lot of fun with Fallout 4, so they're also including "over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, including fan favorites and previously unreleased items designed to enhance your journey. From new weapons and different Dogmeat breeds like a husky or a Dalmatian, to gameplay tweaks and quest expansions, there's something for every Vault Dweller."

To give us a closer look at all this, a launch trailer has been released, which you can find below. Check it out, and if you're eager to play, you can download it via eShop today - and it will be released physically in April.