Here's the Eternal Strands launch trailer

January 28th marks the release of Eternal Strands for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass) - and a prologue demo is out now for PC if you want to check it out.

Eternal Strands is an action adventure and the first title developed by Yellow Brick Games, which is mainly made up of former employees from Ubisoft Quebec, who in turn were behind the excellent Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which you can see clear traces of in Eternal Strands.

Now we also have a launch trailer to offer and you can find it below.