Here's the epic launch trailer for Xbox Series S and X

You're watching Advertisements

With exactly one month and one day left until the start of the next-generation, which takes place when the Xbox Series S and X launches on November 10, Microsoft has now released the official launch trailer for their console duo. The video stars the actor Daniel Kaluuya (famous from Black Mirror and Get Out) who is being sucked into various video game universes that we will be able to enjoy for the new consoles - amongst them Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Halo Infinite.

The campaign is called Power Your Dreams and on Xbox Wire, senior manager of Xbox Integrated Marketing Josh Munsee, had this to say regarding this effort:

"As we approach the launch of a new generation of gaming, there comes a renewed source of joy and inspiration for gamers around the world. We invite you to come on this journey with us. To dream of more vibrant and living gaming worlds. To dream of being instantly transported to your games at blazingly fast speeds. To dream of discovering your full gaming potential through high visual fidelity and even higher framerates, never experienced on consoles before."

He sums everything up by thanking all old, current, and future Xbox gamers:

"Thank you to the Xbox fans who have been on this journey with us since the beginning and welcome to the fans who may be joining us for the first time. The incredible reception and energy surrounding Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been simply inspiring to all of us at team Xbox."

Check out the epic trailer below: