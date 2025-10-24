Here's the Double Dragon Revive opening trailer

HQ

One genre that rarely disappoints is beat 'em up. Thirty to thirty-five years ago, this type of game was hugely popular, and we were spoiled with titles such as Burning Fight, Double Dragon, Final Fight, Streets of Rage, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

Over the last few years, however, we have seen a clear resurgence of beat 'em ups thanks to games such as Final Vendetta, River City Girls 2, Sifu, Streets of Rage 4, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - and yesterday saw the release of Double Dragon Revive.

The latter is developed by Japanese studio Yuke's, and instead of focusing on the retro style that normally characterizes the genre, it is now built entirely in polygons. We have a review in the pipeline, but while you wait for it, we can now offer you the game's opening sequence, which you can check out below to get in the mood for some good old-fashioned beatings.

Double Dragon Revive is out now for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.