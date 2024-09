HQ

Dead Rising was almost shockingly good when it was released for Xbox 360 back in 2006, and and starting today, we can once again return to the zombie-ridden Willamette Parkview Mall for som whacky and very Japanese adventures.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has now been released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and we have a review brewing. But until we publish it, you can now check out the launch trailer below, which helps bringing you up to speed about both the concept and gameplay.