Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Here's the confirmed cast of The Witcher's second season

The reports regarding Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju joining the cast have turned out to be accurate.

Earlier this week, we reported on Kristofer Hivju having potentially joined the cast of Netflix's The Witcher series adaptation and today, Netflix has confirmed Hivju's rumoured casting as Nivellen as accurate. Not only that, but Netflix also revealed the confirmed cast portraying Coen, Vereena, Lambert, Eskel, Lydia and Francesca.

The cast seems to confirm the second season of the series to focus more on the school of the Wolf and even though the role of Vesemir not having been officially set just yet (despite rumours regarding Mark Hamill having been offered the role), we expect to see the old wolf in the upcoming season. Find the full confirmed cast below.


  • Yasen Atour as Coen

  • Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

  • Paul Bullion as Lambert

  • Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

  • Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

  • Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

  • Mecia Simson as Francesca

Here's the confirmed cast of The Witcher's second season


Loading next content