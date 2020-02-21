Here's the confirmed cast of The Witcher's second season

Earlier this week, we reported on Kristofer Hivju having potentially joined the cast of Netflix's The Witcher series adaptation and today, Netflix has confirmed Hivju's rumoured casting as Nivellen as accurate. Not only that, but Netflix also revealed the confirmed cast portraying Coen, Vereena, Lambert, Eskel, Lydia and Francesca.

The cast seems to confirm the second season of the series to focus more on the school of the Wolf and even though the role of Vesemir not having been officially set just yet (despite rumours regarding Mark Hamill having been offered the role), we expect to see the old wolf in the upcoming season. Find the full confirmed cast below.