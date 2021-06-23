Here's the colourful Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX launch trailer

After the successful revive of both Wonder Boy and Streets of Rage, the time has come to give another classic Sega brand new life. This time it is Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a remake of Alex Kidd in Miracle World, originally launched for Sega's 8-bit console Master System in 1986.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX was launched yesterday for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and we have now got the launch trailer. Here we get to check out some of the playable modes as well as the very charming graphics and of course some jankenpo. Check it out below and read our review of the game here.