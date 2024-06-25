Here's the bracket for the League of Legends Esports World Cup tournament

HQ

We're around a week away from the Esports World Cup kicking off, as the Saudi-based event with over $60 million on the line will start its eight-week-long run on July 3. The following day will see the League of Legends event at the festival beginning, with this running until July 7 and seeing eight teams in attendance and fighting over an undetermined prize pool.

What we do know is the bracket and schedule for this event. It's set to be a single-elimination tournament meaning losers are eliminated without a second chance to prove themselves. This also means that there are only seven games to look forward to, with the quarterfinals split over July 4 and 5, the semifinals scheduled for July 6, and the final on July 7.

You can see who your favourite team is matched up with in the quarterfinals below. Who do you think will come out on top and be crowned victor?