Here's the box art for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

HQ

There had been plenty of rumours about Zelda remasters ahead of yesterday's Nintendo Direct, but surprisingly enough, Nintendo had bigger plans than old leftovers and announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

It's a very unique Zelda game in many ways, especially since we're not playing as Link, but actually Zelda. Instead, she will be the one to save Link, and does so with a completely new gameplay approach.

Now Nintendo has also released an image of the game cover and you can check it out here. On September 26, it's time for the launch, exclusively for Switch.