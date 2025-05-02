English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

Here's the BLAST R6 2025 season schedule

Stage 1 will kick off in June with the Six Invitational 2026 slated for February.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The 2025 Rainbow Six: Siege calendar year looks a little different to what we've become used to. Due to the Rainbow Six: Siege X Re:Load event happening later this month, the 2025 main season will kick off in June. It will then run all the way until February 2026 when the next Six Invitational will be held.

Rainbow Six: Siege

The full schedule confirms that Stage 1 will run throughout July too, and will then be followed by an extended Stage 2 that happens between August and October. Then a November Major will take place all before the Season Finals happen in December, around the same time that the Last Chance Qualifiers occur for the Six Invitational, with these running through January. The SI 2026 will be the final event of the season.

Otherwise, BLAST has noted that this coming season will utilise the four regional leagues format spanning Europe MENA League, North American League, South American League, and Asia Pacific League. Each will have their own events for the various stages but will clash at international conclusive efforts at the end of each stage.

Are you excited for competitive Rainbow Six to return?

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content