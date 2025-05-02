Here's the BLAST R6 2025 season schedule

HQ

The 2025 Rainbow Six: Siege calendar year looks a little different to what we've become used to. Due to the Rainbow Six: Siege X Re:Load event happening later this month, the 2025 main season will kick off in June. It will then run all the way until February 2026 when the next Six Invitational will be held.

The full schedule confirms that Stage 1 will run throughout July too, and will then be followed by an extended Stage 2 that happens between August and October. Then a November Major will take place all before the Season Finals happen in December, around the same time that the Last Chance Qualifiers occur for the Six Invitational, with these running through January. The SI 2026 will be the final event of the season.

Otherwise, BLAST has noted that this coming season will utilise the four regional leagues format spanning Europe MENA League, North American League, South American League, and Asia Pacific League. Each will have their own events for the various stages but will clash at international conclusive efforts at the end of each stage.

Are you excited for competitive Rainbow Six to return?