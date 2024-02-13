Here's the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden launch trailer

HQ

Today marks the release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, another unique adventure from the French developer Don't Nod. This time, we're treated to a ghost story set in the 17th century, in which you get to play as both a human and a ghost, who used to be a former couple.

As you might imagine, they really want to return to how things used to be with both being alive, but getting there won't be easy in this dark love story, and lead to you having to make several difficult decision that asks you what you're willing to do for the one you love. Sound interesting?

If you want to know more, make sure to read our review where we explain why this is such a great game, but you should absolutely also check out the brand new launch trailer, which you'll find below.