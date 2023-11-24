Here's the animated opening of Sonic Dream Team

HQ

Sonic Superstars isn't the only game with Sega's fast running hedgehog that we will be able to enjoy this year, as Sonic Dream Team is launching for Apple Arcade (iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV) on December 5.

This will once again pit us against the evil Dr. Eggman who plans to use the The Reverie to make dreams come true. A lethal weapon in the hand of a madman, and it is off course up to you to stop him. You won't be limited to Sonic as five of his friends (Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge) will also be playable, each with a unique set of perks.

Now Sega has released the animated opening of the game, which doesn't includes any gameplay, but is pretty spectacular regardless. Watch the video below.