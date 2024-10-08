Here's the action packed Dragon Ball Sparking Zero opening movie

HQ

Yesterday, we finally got to tell you what we think of the Dragon Ball simulator Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Technically it's a fighting game, but the amount of content and the set-up is really tailor-made to appeal to fans of the late Akira Toriyama's beloved universe.

Now Bandai Namco has sent out the game's opening sequence, the one that greets you before you start distributing overpowered Kamehameha attacks in rapid succession. Check it out below.

By the way, you can start playing today if you bought the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, while the regular premiere date is October 11.