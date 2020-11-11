Here's the absolutely crazy Yakuza: Like a Dragon launch trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday marked the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, as one of the main new games for Xbox Series S and X alongside titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Bright Memories, The Falconeer, and Gears Tactics.

We have already shared our impressions from it in our review, but we suggest you also take a look at the launch trailer to get a sense of all the madness that awaits you in this very (very) Japanese mafia simulator. Take a look below.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It is also coming for PlayStation 5 in March.