Here's the 10 best selling Star Wars games in the US

It was May the 4th yesterday, the official Star Wars day, and this was being celebrated in different ways. One of them acknowledging this day is the NPD boss and analyst Mat Piscatella, who has now revealed the ten best selling Star Wars games in the US from 1995 until today.

All the four main Star Wars Battlefront (the two originals from Pandemic and the two new from DICE) games are included, as well as three Lego games.

10. Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

9. Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)

8. Lego Star Wars

7. Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

6. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

5. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

4. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

3. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

1. Star Wars: Battlefront (2015)

Are you surprised by the selection, and is your favourite included?