Here's Superman not being very super at all in the movie's gag reel

It's a pretty generous preview sample of the extra content you get when purchasing the movie.

When you're shooting a feature film, there's obviously a lot that doesn't go as planned, with actors forgetting their lines, unexpected events, people unable to keep from laughing, and so on. The summer hit Superman was obviously no exception, and via Threads, creator and DC film boss James Gunn is now sharing some clips of what it can be like both in front of and behind the scenes on a film set.

Check out the preview from Superman's gag reel below for everything from charming to downright hilarious mistakes, immortalized by a movie camera. If you haven't seen Superman yet, it's now available to stream on HBO Max, and if you want to read our review of the film, you can do so here.

