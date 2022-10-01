Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Trombone Champ

Here's someone playing Trombone Champ with a Trombone

Rudeism has built a device that gives some extra depth to Holy Wow's musical game.

The musical game Trombone Champ has taken the gaming world by a bit of a storm ever since it debuted in mid-September. Asking players to give renditions of iconic songs using a trombone, making for often truly, truly terrible performances, the daft title has really catapulted to stardom.

But as the game has been out for a couple of weeks now, we're starting to see community figures getting creative with how they play the game, and one of those very people is Rudeism, who has designed a system that allows him to play Trombone Champ using an actual trombone.

While we can't promise the musical performances are much better than they would be using a regular controller, it is definitely a spectacle to watch, one that you can find in the embedded tweet below.

Trombone Champ

