Here's Resident Evil Re:Verse's content roadmap

Resident Evil Re:Verse finally debuts next week. After a variety of delays, the multiplayer experience is almost here, and with that imminent launch in mind, as part of the Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has announced what the future holds for the game.

In a roadmap, we're told that at launch the game will have six survivors, five creatures, two stages, a Challenge Mission, and a battle pass.

In its first update, another survivor and stage will be added, alongside eight costumes, another Challenge Mission, and extra battle pass tiers.

Update two will bring yet another survivor, plus two more costumes, and a third Challenge Mission.

And finally, update three will bring a survivor, a creature, seven more costumes, a Challenge Mission, and more battle pass tiers.

We are promised more in each update, and that there will be further updates in the future, but this at least serves as a good idea of what Capcom has planned for Re:Verse's down the line.

Check out the launch trailer for Re:Verse below.