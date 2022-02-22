Here's PlayStation VR2

HQ

Sony obviously started by confirming that it's making a sequel to PlayStation VR. Then we got to see the cool new controllers before the name, specifications and a game were announced last month. Still, we were missing what many consider one of the most important aspects of the new headset: how it looks. Until now.

The Japanese company has suddenly revealed the first images of the PlayStation VR2, and it doesn't make any drastic changes. PS VR2 basically seems like a slimmer and lighter version of the original just with a new front and one cord. Some of the more noteworthy changes have been made in the interior part, as it now includes a vent and the previously announced adjustable lenses. Both of these are sure to make long play-sessions with far better experiences.

Now we're just waiting for a price, release date and more information about games, and all of these will unveiled before this fall if everything goes according to plan.

How do you think it looks and sounds thus far?