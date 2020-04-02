Here's our video preview of Gears Tactics

Last week, we shared our thoughts on Gears Tactics after getting a presentation from developer Splash Damage. As the name implies, it's a tactics-driven single-player adventure that takes place 12 years before the original Gears of War, during the brutal Locust War. Here, however, strategic thinking is your friend rather than quick reflexes and brute force, and in the video below, you can get a closer look at the game ahead of its launch on April 28 on PC (but it is coming to Xbox One at some point).

