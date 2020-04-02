Cookies

Gears Tactics

Here's our video preview of Gears Tactics

We recently got a closer look at Splash Damage's new tactics adventure, and here are our impressions.

Last week, we shared our thoughts on Gears Tactics after getting a presentation from developer Splash Damage. As the name implies, it's a tactics-driven single-player adventure that takes place 12 years before the original Gears of War, during the brutal Locust War. Here, however, strategic thinking is your friend rather than quick reflexes and brute force, and in the video below, you can get a closer look at the game ahead of its launch on April 28 on PC (but it is coming to Xbox One at some point).

Gears Tactics

