Here's our unboxing of the PS5

It won't be long until the PlayStation 5 makes its way into the hands of millions of gamers across the world, as its November 12 release date is only a mere 15 days away. We were fortunate enough to receive a review model ahead of launch and, of course, upon receiving it, we had to get the camera rolling to show you what comes inside its box. You can see the full video of our unboxing below:

