Here's our round up today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

After much rumour and speculation in the days that proceeded it, our expectations were set pretty high for today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

Kicking things off was the announcement that we were all hoping for and that was a brand new Monster Hunter title for the Switch. Well, two actually. The first that was shown was Monster Hunter Rise, which showed encounters with many familiar-looking beasties. The title was revealed to be coming to the platform on March 26, 2021.

Right off the back of the announcement was the reveal of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is a successor to the 2017 3DS title. The title was given a release date of Summer 2021 which means that it will be falling just a few short months after Rise.

Fitness Boxing 2 then got the spotlight and it was revealed to have two-player functionality and the ability to carry over save data over from the original title. It was announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 4 and pre-orders are now open.

Another RPG series revealed to be receiving another entry was Disgaea, as Disgaea 6 made an appearance and received a planned release date of Summer 2021. Disgaea 5 Complete will also be getting a free trial on the Nintendo Switch September 23 -29 so players can sample the series to see if they are interested in the upcoming sequel.

Rune Factory 5 was revealed to be releasing in the West in 2021 and Balan Wonder World, a stylish platformer, was also revealed to be coming to the platform the very same year on March 26. Hades and The Long Dark made us reach for our Switch as they were announced to be arriving on the eShop after the presentation. PGA Tour 2k21, Sniper Elite 4, and Empire of Sin were all titles that also got a confirmed release on the platform, although we previously knew of their releases on different platforms.

The Direct was closed with another huge announcement, and this was that Ori and the Will of the Wisps would be landing on the Nintendo Switch later today. This is one gorgeous platformer that we would highly recommend checking out, and we were surprised by its release as it only launched on the Xbox One six months ago.