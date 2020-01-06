Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Here's our Quick Look at the Jabra Elite 75T earphones

The wireless options are competing with the likes of the AirPods, but can they measure up to the competition?

With Apple's AirPods being the go-to wireless earphones for many, there's an opportunity for others to compete and launch their own versions, and our new Quick Look video focuses on the Jabra Elite 75T.

In the video below Magnus explains why he was impressed with this product, following on from the 65T model, including the sound quality, charging, case, and more, so it's worth a look if you're in the market for earphones.

For more on the Elite 75T, head this way. Has this caught your interest?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content