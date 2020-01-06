Here's our Quick Look at the Jabra Elite 75T earphones

With Apple's AirPods being the go-to wireless earphones for many, there's an opportunity for others to compete and launch their own versions, and our new Quick Look video focuses on the Jabra Elite 75T.

In the video below Magnus explains why he was impressed with this product, following on from the 65T model, including the sound quality, charging, case, and more, so it's worth a look if you're in the market for earphones.

For more on the Elite 75T, head this way. Has this caught your interest?