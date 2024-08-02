Here's our first glimpse at Mortal Kombat 2's Kitana

HQ

The sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie will see a whole range of exciting characters making their arrival, including Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle's Jade, and Adeline Rudolph's Kitana. Speaking about the latter, the godfather of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, has taken to X to "leak" an image of the character, giving us a first teaser of her iconic fan blade weapons.

Boon states: "I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. During the screening I broke into [producer] Todd Garner's phone, found this image from the film, and send it to my phone. I can leak stuff too".

What do you think about this live-action design for Kitana? Mortal Kombat 2 is expected to arrive in cinemas next October.