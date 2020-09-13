Cookies

news

Here's our final impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Pre-orders are now open for this cutting-edge device but does it warrant your purchase?

The Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung's latest cutting-edge foldable smartphone, is gearing up for release and we've had the opportunity to spend some quality time with it just recently.

It's a gorgeous looking device packed with three 12mp rear cameras, a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED folded display and 256gb of internal storage.

If you're thinking of pre-ordering the smartphone or if you're just interested in sampling one of Samsung's top tier devices, then you should check our final impressions above.



