Here's oodles of Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay

Assassin's Creed Valhalla should be setting sail on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox later this year, but ahead of that, we were lucky enough to get our hands on the game. Directly above you can see the video version of our preview, where we share our thoughts on the next entry in the series, both positive and negative, and below there's gameplay. Lots and lots of gameplay.

In the first clip, Eivor (the male version) visits the town of Theotford and then goes on to clear a location called King's Bury. Then, in the second and third clips, light exploration makes way for a full-on attack of Burgh Castle.

