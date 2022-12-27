Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's Motorola's ultimate flagship smartphone

Is 200 megapixels enough for you?

HQ

As we've stated before, the Edge 30 series of Motorola have gotten a little crowded to say the least, but if you're strictly shopping for flagships, you need only read the word "Ultra".

This is the most expensive, and the most feature equipped Motorola device yet, with the latest Snapdragon SoC, plenty of RAM and storage, and perhaps crucially a 200 megapixel main sensor.

We've been running it through its paces, comparing images, and testing the the 144Hz P-OLED screen also.

Check out what we think of it here.

HQ


