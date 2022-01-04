Here's LG's QNED 8K MiniLED and G2 & C2 OLED Evo 2022 TVs

HQ

Later today and on the eve of CES proper, LG will hold its press conference which, with the motto of "Display Your Universe", will introduce a range of innovations in the screen field, including OLED.EX tech, transparent and flexible screens (think as windows for subway trains), IPS Black for high-end LCD, new gaming OLED displays, and a 17" foldable screen for laptops. But while we'll attend the conference and cover it proper at Gamereactor, what LG is best known for among gamers, good multi-purpose TVs, has been already detailed for the new year ahead.

LG's 2022 lineup is all about two product lines: the upgraded models of their already-acclaimed 4K OLED panels, including the G2 and the C2, and the 8K QNED Mini LED TVs.

Those who've been hesitant about getting their C9, CX, C1, etc in previous years will be glad to hear that the new OLED Evo tech will be included in all G2 and select C2 models in 2022 for higher brightness, clarity and detail, all backed by the company's own α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor and taking advantage of better cooling solutions. Better deep learning for scaling, along with enhanced sounds, are also promised, while the series' user experience has been built around webOS 22, now including personal profiles.

The 2022 LG G2 will come in the regular 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes, but also in a brand-new 83-inch format and, according to the manufacturer, the "world's first 97-inch OLED model", all with thinner bezels than before (think having favourite streaming services at hand or following your sports team).

In terms of the Quantum Dot NanoCell (QNED) 8K models, LG introduced a "100 % color volume" lineup starting at the LG QNED90 Series and all the way up to the QNED99 (pictured below).