Here's HyperX Q1 lineup of accessories and peripherals

HQ

Almost half of the one-hour press briefing HP & HyperX held together for this Consumer Electronics Show, to which Gamereactor could attend, was dedicated to the accessories brand, which says a lot of the weight their products will have going forward. HP acquired HyperX on June 1, 2021, and at CES they were quick to remind everyone that the latter's products are complementary to the former's.

As such, where HP Gaming introduced three new tower PCs and a 4K monitor, HyperX focused its efforts on several peripherals that might be essential to your gaming experience.

As the "#1 gaming headset brand in the US", HyperX's new headsets cover several interests. The flagship product are the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset (February, $199.99), with a record-breaking battery life of 300 hours on a single charge. They also are DTS Headphone:X-certified and house a couple of 50 mm drivers with a lighter design to compensate the added weight of the wireless unit.

The HyperX Cloud II (March, $99.99) and Cloud Core Gaming Headset (January, $69.99), on the other hand, focus on 7.1 virtual surround and DTS Headphone:X 3D Audio respectively, and the three headphones come with an noise-cancelling detachable microphone.

Elsewhere HyperX also introduced the classic-looking Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller (March, $49.99), that can be used with either PC or smartphones; the ultra-light Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse (February, $79.99) which lasts for 100 hours; and the Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (February, $99.99), with a space-saving 65 percent form factor.

If the Wise Men were coming to your place, which HyperX gaming accessories would you want for your setup?