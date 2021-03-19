Here's how you upgrade Marvel's Avengers from PS4 to PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, the Marvel's Avengers upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X was finally released yesterday, and it brings upgrades to both resolutions and frame rates with two settings. But as some readers noticed as well as people on social media, upgrading isn't super obvious for PlayStation 5.

This led to the official Twitter account sharing instructions on how to do this, to save you all from potential hassle when you just want to have fun:

"How to migrate your save from PS4 to PS5:

Launch the fully patched PS4 version and go to the save migration tab on the main menu to initiate the upload. Once the migration is done, launch the PS5 version, where you'll be prompted to download the data.

Even if you have the PS4 and PS5 version of the game on the same console, save migration is necessary to boot the save on the PS5 version.

You'll need to download the latest update for the PS4 version so you can download the PS5 version. If you're running the version of the PS4 game that has not been updated, you won't see the save migration tab, and won't be able to transfer save data."

It's worth pointing out that the Playstation 5 game is a separate SKU, so you'll get all the trophies you earned on Playstation 4 a second time for this new version.

If you are playing on Xbox One, Marvel's Avengers supports Smart Delivery, so you can just download it for your new console and continue playing your save file on Xbox Series S/X (and also go back to Xbox One at a later point, if you would like to do so).

You can check out the road-map for Marvel's Avengers below. As you can see, it's going to get a lot more content this year.