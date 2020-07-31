Here's how you get started in Humankind OpenDev

You're watching Advertisements

Amplitude Studios' strategy title Humankind is set to release at some point next year but fans of the studio and the genre can now opt to join the OpenDev stage of the game, which is a really interesting initiative. OpenDev essentially has the community join the dev team, giving it a chance to directly influence what the game could become.

In a recent video, the developer explains the basics of the tool and gives players pointers on how to get started and if you're interested you can check it out below. Interested in OpenDev? Read more here.