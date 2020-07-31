Cookies

news
Humankind

Here's how you get started in Humankind OpenDev

Amplitude Studios explain how players can get started in its community-driven development feature OpenDev.

Amplitude Studios' strategy title Humankind is set to release at some point next year but fans of the studio and the genre can now opt to join the OpenDev stage of the game, which is a really interesting initiative. OpenDev essentially has the community join the dev team, giving it a chance to directly influence what the game could become.

In a recent video, the developer explains the basics of the tool and gives players pointers on how to get started and if you're interested you can check it out below. Interested in OpenDev? Read more here.

Related texts

Humankind - Hands-On

Humankind - Hands-On
PREVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

Amplitude's historical 4X wants you to stir the melting pot of history to create a civilisation that can stand the test of time.



