Here's how you can watch Xbox Games Showcase live

There are just a couple of hours left until Microsoft hopefully kicks off Xbox Games Showcase 2025 with something really hot, and then unleashes a massive show with lots of games - which will now be announced for all formats. Since it's Microsoft, we can also probably look forward to countless Game Pass announcements and a potential stealth release (there are rumors of a Sunset Overdrive remaster).

We're keeping our fingers crossed for Everwild, Fable, something Gears of War-related and Perfect Dark - and maybe a portable Xbox as well as Ubisoft's rumored Splinter Cell remake. Microsoft has said that we should keep expectations in check, but they should have plenty to show and we look forward to finding out more.

The event starts at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CET and we will of course cover everything here on Gamereactor, but if you want to see it yourself, you can check it out on Youtube or Twitch. And load up on snacks, because the show is expected to last at least two hours including an The Outer Worlds 2 Direct.