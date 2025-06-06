Here's how you can watch Summer Game Fest tonight

HQ

Tonight is the night for some serious action. At 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST, Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off. It's the closest we get to E3 these days, and it's a live show where the biggest names in gaming show what they've got in store for the immediate future, and sometimes even years down the line.

At the helm is Geoff Keighley (he's both producer and host - just like at The Game Awards in December), and according to him, it's going to be a massive show with several big surprises delivered by over 60 partners, among which we find Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony.

We'll of course be covering everything here on Gamereactor, but if you want to see it for yourself, you can check it out on YouTube below (or Twitch at this link). And load up on snacks, because the show is expected to last at least two hours.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/-Hr6Q2hln_M</social>