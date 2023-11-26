Here's how you can knit your own Saga's sweater from Alan Wake 2

HQ

Now that we're staring down the barrel of the holiday season, it's almost time to dust off your ugly Christmas sweaters for the countless number of ugly sweater parties that are no doubt on the horizon. But this year, you can at least arrive in style, as Remedy Entertainment has now provided a helpful guide for how you can knit your own version of Saga's sweater from Alan Wake 2.

The guide is a detailed explanation that will likely only make sense if you have a basic understanding of knitting in the first place (which I do not...). But, if you have that knowhow, this is a perfect opportunity to create a comfortable and warm new bit of clothing to show up your friends with during the holidays.