Play with the idea of being so severely shrunken, that even your own back yard is a lethal hellscape. This is the basic idea in Obsidian's upcoming survival adventure Grounded, which launches as a Game Preview title for PC and Xbox One on July 28 (included with Xbox Game Pass).

To survive this harsh world, you need to build a base, but how do you do that as a tiny person? This is something Obsidian themselves explains more about in a brand-new video you can check out below.