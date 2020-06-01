Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Yoku's Island Express

Here's how xCloud games look and play on Android devices

We have captured some Halo, Hellblade, and Yoku's Island on both an Nvidia Shield TV and a Redmi Note 8 Pro.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft is currently running a preview phase for players and technicians to test the performance of its xCloud streaming service. Many players have been accepted to this stage and now have the option to play 50+ games from an Xbox Game Pass-like catalogue, but for free and with no console or PC needed. At all.

For more info, you can read our first impressions here, but for now, you can also take a quick look/listen of the following three gameplay clips. The first couple of clips are running on an Android Shield TV, while the third one is being live-streamed from Microsoft's Azure servers to a Redmi Note 8 Pro.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Yoku's Island ExpressScore

Yoku's Island Express
REVIEW. Written by Jon Newcombe

"It's relaxing and enjoyable for the most part, while also testing player skill just enough to keep things interesting."



Loading next content