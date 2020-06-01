Here's how xCloud games look and play on Android devices

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft is currently running a preview phase for players and technicians to test the performance of its xCloud streaming service. Many players have been accepted to this stage and now have the option to play 50+ games from an Xbox Game Pass-like catalogue, but for free and with no console or PC needed. At all.

For more info, you can read our first impressions here, but for now, you can also take a quick look/listen of the following three gameplay clips. The first couple of clips are running on an Android Shield TV, while the third one is being live-streamed from Microsoft's Azure servers to a Redmi Note 8 Pro.

