Here's how Willem Dafoe found out he had an unusual face

Willem Dafoe has one of the most instantly recognisable faces in Hollywood. Whether he's smiling like he's about to murder you or is just walking down the street, if you spotted him there wouldn't be a question in your mind about who you'd seen.

Apparently, it took Dafoe a little while to realise this. Speaking to Today, Dafoe recalled a time on the subway when he was recognised. "I heard one guy say 'Yeah, it's got to be him. Nobody looks like that motherfucker'. That's when I knew," he said.

"That's when I knew" refers to Dafoe's realisation that he had a distinguishable face. If anything, it's good to have such a face, especially when you're an actor. It has helped Dafoe bring his performances to life, and really makes characters like Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse and Norman Osborne in Spider-Man stand out.

What's your favourite William Dafoe performance?