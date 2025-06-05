Here's how to watch Aragon Grand Prix in MotoGP this weekend

HQ

After a two-week break from the British Grand Prix, MotoGP returns this weekend and is back at Spain, at the Aragon MotoGP, a relatively young stage at the motorcycling competition (first held here in 2010) and one that gives good memories to Francesco Bagnaia: it was here where the Italian, two times MotoGP champion, won his first Grand Prix in 2022.

With Bagnaia losing ground, and last year's champion Jorge Martín injured and battling with Aprilia, it seems to be a race between the two brothers, Marc Márquez (196 points) and Álex Márquez (172 points). Bagnaia (124 points) still has options, but it would need a few miracles to close the gap with the Spaniards...

Times of the Aragon GP in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3

Saturday, June 7



9:50 BST, 10:50 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 1



10:15 BST, 11:15 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 2



11:50 BST, 12:50 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 1



12:15 BST, 13:15 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 2



12:45 BST, 13:45 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 1



13:10 BST, 14:10 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 1



14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST: Moto GP Sprint (11 laps)



Sunday, June 8



10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST: Moto3 Race (17 laps)



11:15 BST, 12:15 CEST: Moto2 Race (19 laps)



13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST: MotoGP Grand Prix (23 laps)



How to watch MotoGP

Fans interested in watching MotoGP races live don't have many options. In Spain, despite how popular is, you can only watch it in the paid platform DAZN. In Italy, you can watch it through Sky but also through Canale 8, and in the UK, you can watch it on TNT Sports and Quest. You can read the full list here.