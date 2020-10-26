Here's how to transfer data from PS4 to PS5

You're watching Advertisements

As many outlets have gotten PlayStation 5 consoles during the last few days, social media has been swamped with retail box shots. Samit Sarkar from Polygon had something else to share though on this topic, as he noted there's fine print on the bottom of the box on how to transfer data from PlayStation 4 to 5. So! Here you have it:

• Connect your PS4 console and your PS5 console to the same network

• Connect your extended storage drive from your PS4 to your PS5 console

• Sign in to your PS5 console with the account you created on a PS4 console, you can transfer data such as gaming history and trophies, as well as profile and friend information