Here's how to create a Riot Games hub that unites gamers

The Riot Play Club phenomenon is taking Italy by storm, proving that gaming is more than just an online pastime—it's a community that thrives offline too, bringing passionate players of Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT together for epic offline gatherings.

With 13 clubs already uniting over 2,000 gamers, the initiative is expanding once more, opening its doors to new hosts ready to transform their spaces into vibrant hubs of esports and camaraderie. These clubs are no ordinary meetups—they feature casual gaming sessions, tournaments, art contests, cosplay showcases, and even Riot-themed goodies, all powered by official Riot Games support and partners like Panini.

If you've got the right venue—30+ attendees, PCs or consoles—and a flair for community engagement, you might just create the next big hub for gamers. If you're in Italy, click here to fill out the form to become a Riot Play Club. For fans elsewhere, stay tuned—we'll keep you updated on opportunities to join from other places around the world.

Would you step up to host the next chapter in Riot's gaming revolution?