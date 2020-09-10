Cookies

Here's how the Xbox Series S stacks up against the Series X

Is there that much of a difference between Microsoft's two new machines?

It was about time we started learning the final details of the new generation consoles and their releases, and Microsoft hit first yesterday with the official date and price of their Xbox Series consoles, the S, and the X. The company also further described several selling models such as Xbox All-Access and detailed that pre-orders start in less than two weeks.

But fans immediately looked at all the resolution, TFLOPS, and framerate talk wondering how these new machines compare to both the current-gen Xbox One and themselves. And Microsoft has finally released the official info on this matter as well.

In terms of the generational leap, other than the many performance data shared in the video below, The Coalition's Tech Director Mike Rayner literally states that "the Xbox Series S is more than four times as powerful as the Xbox One S".

As for the official specs of both systems, you can check them out as well right here:

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Official Specs


  • CPU: 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz, 3.6 GHz w/ SMT Enabled vs 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6 GHz, 3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

  • GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz vs AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz

  • GPU Power: 12.15 TFLOPS vs 4 TFLOPS

  • SoC: Custom 7 nm Enhanced SoC [both]

  • RAM: 16 GB GDDR6 RAM (10 GB @ 560 GB/s + 6 GB @ 336 GB/s) vs 10 GB GDDR6 RAM (8 GB @ 224 GB/s + 2 GB @ 56 GB/s)

  • Performance Target: 4K @ 60 fps, up to 120 fps vs 1440p @ 60 fps, up to 120 fps

  • Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD (2.4 GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8 GB/sec compressed) vs 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD (2.4 GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8 GB/sec compressed)

  • Expandable storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (speed matches internal storage exactly) [both]

  • Disc Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray vs Digital Only

  • Display Out: HDMI 2.1 [both]

