Here's how The Mandalorian writers removed Cara Dune from the show

HQ

Gina Carano's Cara Dune appeared fairly heavily in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. However, following the actress' politically insensitive statements where it appeared she was comparing the criticism of American conservatives to the persecution of Jewish people in the Holocaust, Carano was dropped from the show.

This created a bit of a problem for The Mandalorian's writers, as Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa told Deadline. It seems that though the idea of addressing Dune's departure was an idea thrown around in the writers' room, eventually the show just decided to move on without pointing out the missing character.

"Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale," Dave Filoni said. "(There's) different characters [Din Djarin has] met since Bo-Katan (who) take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically."

It seems then that Cara Dune was fairly easily removed from the show, as her character arc simply didn't match up with the story The Mandalorian Season 3 is trying to tell.

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ tomorrow. Will you be watching?