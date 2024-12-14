Here's how some players are getting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free by stuffing themselves with pancakes

HQ

If you were disappointed by the recent mix-up where Humble Bundle mistakenly gave away free keys for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (and if you haven't heard about it yet, you can catch up on the story here), there's now another way to get the game—no refunds or deactivated keys involved.

Thanks to a promotion from Xbox and IHOP, you can earn a digital copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by spending $200 at IHOP. The offer, which started last month, allows you to collect enough PanCoins through their loyalty program to redeem the game.

The Indiana Jones-themed menu launched at IHOP locations on November 18, 2024. While it's unclear how long the menu will be available, it's a good idea to try it before it's gone, especially if you're someone who enjoys eating to your heart's content. In fact, over the last few days, social media has been flooded with photos of people indulging in pancakes and sharing their meals online—many of them hoping to earn enough PanCoins for their free copy of the game.

Does the combination of Indiana Jones and pancakes sound like a good idea to you? Would you consider indulging in a stack (or two) to get your hands on a free copy of the game, or would you rather just buy it directly?