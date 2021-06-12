Here's how Smite's Stranger Things crossover will take over the game world

A new crossover was unveiled for Smite yesterday, during the Summer Game Fest, a crossover that is set to bring Netflix's Stranger Things to the third-person MOBA title. To get an idea as to what this crossover contains, we recently spoke with Hi-Rez Studios' live games brand director Alex Cantatore, who informed us that Smite X Stranger Things will mark a crossover first, as it will actually affect the in-game world as well.

"For the first time in a crossover, we've actually had it take over the game world as well," said Cantatore. "Our Arena map is being taken over and turned into Upside Down Arena. The Mindflayer is looming in the skybox, the Upside Down stuff has taken over the portals, we even have the blinking Christmas lights on one of the walls, they even blink out a secret message that says "you rock, cancel that", which is a common way of insulting your teammates in Smite.

I'm really excited about that as Arena is one of our most popular modes and anyone can just jump into and really feel like Stranger Things is part of the world in a way they haven't in some of our past efforts."

You can check out the reveal trailer for the Smite Stranger Things crossover below, as well as seeing our full interview with Alex Cantatore, where we also chat about Paladins and Realm Royale.