Here's how much the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5, faceplates, and controller will set you back

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just a few months away now, and as the release date draws nearer so does the launch of its PS5 bundle alongside the limited edition controller and faceplates.

According to a new post from Dealabs, the console bundle with the game and all accessories will cost $599.99, while the controller alone sets you back $79.99 and the faceplates are slightly less at $64.99.

This information should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it has been leaked rather than officially confirmed by Sony, but Dealabs and the author billbil-kun are fairly reliable and this pricing doesn't seem to be too outlandish.

Will you be buying the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, some of the accessories, or just the game?