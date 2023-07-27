Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Marvel's Spider-Man 2

      Here's how much the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5, faceplates, and controller will set you back

      A new leak seems to confirm the pricing for the bundle and its accessories.

      HQ

      Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just a few months away now, and as the release date draws nearer so does the launch of its PS5 bundle alongside the limited edition controller and faceplates.

      According to a new post from Dealabs, the console bundle with the game and all accessories will cost $599.99, while the controller alone sets you back $79.99 and the faceplates are slightly less at $64.99.

      This information should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it has been leaked rather than officially confirmed by Sony, but Dealabs and the author billbil-kun are fairly reliable and this pricing doesn't seem to be too outlandish.

      Will you be buying the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, some of the accessories, or just the game?

      Marvel's Spider-Man 2

