Here's how much money Disney's new Snow White needs to make in order to break even

It has been reported that Disney's live-action version of Snow White has become a very expensive story for them. According to Forbes, no less than $209 million has been spent on producing the film and well over $100 million on marketing it, meaning that the film needs to make a staggering $340 million to even break even.

Considering that the film was surrounded by controversy during the production period where, among other things, the lead actress Rachel Zegler called the prince who ultimately saves Snow White a Stalker. This was not appreciated by David Hand, whose father co-directed the original 1937 cartoon. He said it's something that would make both his father and Walt Disney turn over in their graves. Throw seven CGI dwarfs that don't look very good in the equation, plus the fact that the film has been delayed, and it could end up being a disaster for Disney.

It's an uphill battle for Disney even before the film is released, and time will simply tell what critics and audiences will think of it all.