Here's how much Jennifer Lopez was reportedly paid for Atlas

Jennifer Lopez's latest film Atlas is still doing quite well on Netflix. Despite overall rather middling reviews, it remains stable in the top ten most watched films of the last three weeks. As you might expect, the film's lead star, Lopez, earned a pretty decent salary for the movie too.

Puck reports that for playing both the lead role as well as serving as a producer, Lopez reportedly received as much as $16.5 million for her trouble.

What did you think of Atlas?