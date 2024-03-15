Here's how much it costs to use Unreal Engine 5

HQ

Epic Games' ultra-popular graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5, is not only the base for the visuals in over 1,500 upcoming games, it has also become something of a new standard in the film world, where The Volume and the Quixel assets available in Epic's record-breaking library have worked wonders for The Mandalorian and The Batman.

Now Epic has released a new price list for those who intend to use Unreal Engine 5 for projects other than games, and it seems to be very affordable. $1,850 "per seat" (per computer/licence) is what applies to those who want to use Unreal Engine 5.4 for TV/film, while the costs for game developers are the same as before (5% of all revenues from games developed with Epic's technology).

On the other hand, if your project or company has a turnover of less than $1 million per year (indie games, school projects, research), Unreal Engine 5.4 is free, which is of course incredibly generous.

The Verge states: "The $1,850 annual fee includes access to both the Unreal Engine as well as Epic's Twinmotion real-time visualization tool and RealityCapture photogrammetry software. Epic says it's bundling the additional tools ahead of integrating them directly into the Unreal Engine by the end of 2025, but they'll also be available separately for $445 a year for Twinmotion and $1,250 for RealityCapture."