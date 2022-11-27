Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Here's how John McTavish became known as Soap

There's actually a very good reason.

HQ

While Soap McTavish has become an iconic video game character, to say that the majority of us have no idea why the character has such a ridiculous name wouldn't exactly be unusual. But it turns out there's a very good reason.

As part of his bio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, John McTavish became known as Soap due to his excellent ability at "cleaning house". The bio adds, "He earned the nickname 'Soap' for cleaning house with remarkable speed and accuracy in room clearance techniques and urban warfare tactics."

So needless to say, there was a pretty good reason for the name, one that actually gives a little extra depth to the iconic character.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Thanks, Eurogamer.

